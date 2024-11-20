News & Insights

Stocks

Soilbuild Construction Secures Major Eco-Friendly Contracts

November 20, 2024 — 04:51 am EST

Written by TipRanks Singapore Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Soilbuild Construction Group Ltd. (SG:S7P) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Soilbuild Construction Group Ltd. has secured two new contracts worth a total of S$85.5 million, including a significant project in Tampines North, Singapore. This development will focus on eco-sustainability, aiming for a Green Mark Platinum Super Low Energy rating, reflecting the company’s commitment to sustainable construction. These projects are part of Soilbuild’s ongoing business operations, aligning with its growth strategy in the construction sector.

For further insights into SG:S7P stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.