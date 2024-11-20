Soilbuild Construction Secures Major Eco-Friendly Contracts

Soilbuild Construction Group Ltd. (SG:S7P) has released an update.
Soilbuild Construction Group Ltd. has secured two new contracts worth a total of S$85.5 million, including a significant project in Tampines North, Singapore. This development will focus on eco-sustainability, aiming for a Green Mark Platinum Super Low Energy rating, reflecting the company’s commitment to sustainable construction. These projects are part of Soilbuild’s ongoing business operations, aligning with its growth strategy in the construction sector.
