Sohu.com Swings To Profit In Q3; Guides Q4

November 17, 2025 — 12:37 am EST

(RTTNews) - Sohu.com Ltd. (SOHU), a Chinese online media, gaming, and search service company, on Monday reported profit in the third quarter compared with loss in the same period year year.

For the third quarter, net income came in at $8.67 million compared with loss of $16.35 million in the previous year.

Earnings per share were $0.32, versus loss per share were $0.52 last year.

On an adjusted basis, net income came in at $9.10 million compared with loss of $12.42 million in the prior year.

Adjusted earnings per share were $0.33 versus $0.52 last year.

Operating profit came in at $13.58 million compared with loss of $13.04 million in the prior year.

Revenue increased to $180.16 million from $151.99 million in the previous year.

Further, the company expected fourth quarter net income and adjusted net income to range between $25 million and $35 million.

On Friday, Sohu.com closed trading 3.18% lesser at $14.32 on the Nasdaq.

