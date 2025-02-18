Sohu.com Q4 Loss Widens; Revenues Down

(RTTNews) - Chinese online media platform Sohu.com Ltd (SOHU) on Tuesday reported a wider loss in the fourth quarter, impacted by lower sales and higher cost of revenues. The company also gave outlook for the first quarter of 2025.

During the three-month period, net loss attributable to Sohu.com Ltd was $21.29 million, or $0.69 per ADS, compared to a net loss of $12.62 million or $0.37 per ADS in the same quarter last year.

Excluding items, net loss attributable to Sohu.com Ltd was $15.0 million, or $0.49 per ADS, compared with a net loss of $10.78 million or $0.32 per share in the previous-year quarter.

Quarterly revenues came in at $134.68 million, about 5% down from last year's $141.36 million.

Looking ahead for the first quarter of 2025, the company expects net loss attributable to Sohu.com Ltd. between $16 million-$26 million. Adjusted net loss attributable to Sohu.com Ltd is projected between $20 million and $30 million.

Brand advertising revenues are expected between $13 million and $14 million; down 13%-19% from last year. Online game revenues are projected to be in the $105 million-$115 million range, an annual decrease of 2% to 11%.

On the Nasdaq, in the regular market hours, the stock closed at $14.67, lower by 1.41%. In the after market hours, SOHU traded at $14.90, down 1.57%.

(Amended to remove the incorrect revenue percentage difference)

