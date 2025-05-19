Markets
Sohu.com Posts Q1 Profit, But Revenue Drops

May 19, 2025 — 02:49 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Chinese internet company Sohu.com Ltd (SOHU) on Monday turned to profit in the first quarter of 2025, compared to loss a year ago, reflecting income tax benefits and lower operating expenses. The company also revealed its outlook for the next quarter.

The company posted net income attributable to Sohu.com Ltd of $182.16 million or $6.07 per ADS share in the first quarter, compared to net loss of $24.97 million or $0.76 per ADS share in the same quarter last year.

On an adjusted basis, loss attributable to Sohu.com Ltd came in at $16.47 million or $0.55 per ADS share, compared to loss of $21.59 million or $0.65 per ADS share in the previous-year quarter.

During the three-month period, the company posted revenues of $135.65 million, down 3 percent from $139.39 million in the last-year quarter.

The company's operating loss narrowed to $19.03 million from $26.88 million a year ago. Operating expenses for the first quarter were $121.53 million, down 9 percent from last year quarter's $133.55 million.

Sohu.com Ltd also revealed outlook for the second quarter. The company estimates net loss attributable to Sohu.com Ltd, both on a GAAP and adjusted basis, to be between $20 million and $30 million in the second quarter.

During the three-month period, the company expects marketing services revenues between $16 million and $17 million, down 14 percent to 19 percent from the same period last year. Online game revenues are expected between $96 million and $106 million, down 28 percent to 35 percent from the previous-year period.

