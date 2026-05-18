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Sohu.com Posts Loss In Q1

May 18, 2026 — 01:46 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Sohu.com (SOHU) reported a first quarter net loss attributable to Sohu.com of $4 million, compared with net income of $182 million, a year ago. Loss per ADS was $0.17 compared to profit of $6.07. Non-GAAP net loss attributable to Sohu.com was $4 million, compared with a net loss of $16 million. Non-GAAP net loss per ADS was $0.16, for the quarter.

Total revenues were $141 million, up 4% year-over-year. For PC games, total average monthly active user accounts were 2.7 million, an increase of 17% year-over-year. For mobile games, total average MAU were 1.7 million, a decrease of 20%.

For the second quarter of 2026, Sohu estimates: non-GAAP and GAAP net loss attributable to Sohu.com to be between $15 million and $25 million.

At last close, Sohu.com shares were trading at $15.30, down 1.03%.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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