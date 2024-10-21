Soges Group to Present at Next Gems Conference

Soges Group SpA (IT:SOGES) has released an update.

Soges Group SpA, a company specializing in hospitality within prestigious Italian structures, is set to participate in the ‘Next Gems’ Conference at the Borsa Italiana. This event presents a vital opportunity for Soges to showcase its business model and growth strategies to international investors, highlighting its achievements in the first half of 2024.

