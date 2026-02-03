SoftwareOne Holding (SWONF) Price Target Increased by 16.43% to 12.40

The average one-year price target for SoftwareOne Holding (OTCPK:SWONF) has been revised to $12.40 / share. This is an increase of 16.43% from the prior estimate of $10.65 dated October 29, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $9.12 to a high of $18.77 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 34.14% from the latest reported closing price of $18.82 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 45 funds or institutions reporting positions in SoftwareOne Holding. This is an decrease of 11 owner(s) or 19.64% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SWONF is 0.04%, an increase of 1.93%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 18.59% to 5,863K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,212K shares representing 1.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,468K shares , representing an increase of 33.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SWONF by 65.19% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 856K shares representing 0.40% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 917K shares , representing a decrease of 7.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SWONF by 33.52% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 384K shares representing 0.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 693K shares , representing a decrease of 80.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SWONF by 38.28% over the last quarter.

QCSTRX - Stock Account Class R1 holds 292K shares representing 0.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 261K shares , representing an increase of 10.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SWONF by 66.71% over the last quarter.

BIVIX - Invenomic Fund Institutional Class shares holds 282K shares representing 0.13% ownership of the company.

