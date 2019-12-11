Software infrastructure provider Duos Technologies Group files for a $10 million IPO

Duos Technologies Group, which provides software infrastructure to a variety of industries, filed on Wednesday with the SEC to raise up to $10 million in an initial public offering.



The Jacksonville, FL-based company was founded in 1994 and booked $10 million in sales for the 12 months ended September 30, 2019. It plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol DUOT. ThinkEquity is the sole bookrunner on the deal. No pricing terms were disclosed.



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.