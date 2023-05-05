Software Engineer Meenakshi ‘Meena’ Das Is Helping Make Digital Products More Accessible

Meenakshi ‘Meena’ Das is a software engineer at Microsoft. She is also an accessibility professional, who started two initiatives “Working with Disabilities” and “Accessibility in Tech” to educate audiences about the importance of digital accessibility and disability inclusion. Meena sits on the Board of Directors of Teach Access—a non-profit teaching the next generation to build accessible technologies.

When Meena was five years old, she began to stutter. Her speech embarrassed her growing up and as a teenager. However, it also resulted in deep empathy for those with disabilities, which she has leveraged in her personal and professional life. This year alone, Meena was awarded Social Change Maker of the Year in the disability category for her digital accessibility efforts, as well as the Disability:IN NextGen Leader of the Year Award for her disability inclusion efforts within and beyond Microsoft.

Below, Meena told us how she celebrates her wins, what she believes to be common misconceptions around leadership, and more.

Q: What problem does your work solve?

A: As a software engineer with expertise in accessibility, I am passionate about making digital products accessible for people with disabilities. My mission is to advocate and teach others how to design products that work for everyone, regardless of their abilities. For example, have you ever considered how a blind user navigates a website? They rely on a screen-reader, a piece of software that reads the text on the screen aloud. Without accessible design embedded into a website, a screen-reader cannot function effectively. The same goes for someone using speech-to-text software.

With over one billion people with disabilities in the world, it's crucial that we design with accessibility in mind. I not only explain the business case for accessibility, but I also encourage people to build empathy and design inclusively from the beginning of the development process. Technology has the potential to make a positive impact on society, but only if it's accessible to all.

Q: In what ways has your upbringing or past experiences contributed to how you operate as a leader?

A: I started stuttering at the age of five but was always very embarrassed by it. As a result, I never sought help, aside from the speech therapy appointments my parents made me attend. But even as a child and teenager battling low self-esteem, I also developed a deep sense of empathy for people with disabilities. Now, as an adult with a technical background, I use that empathy to design and develop accessible technology for those with disabilities. My stutter has taught me so much about patience, perseverance, and understanding, and has had a profound impact on who I am today. I strive to lead with empathy and create inclusive experiences for all, using my personal and professional experiences to help make the world a more accessible place.

Q: What’s been the hardest and most rewarding part of your leadership journey?

A: Creating systemic change is a monumental task that cannot be achieved alone. It truly takes a village to effect real change. Initially, it was hard for me to reach out to others and explain why their support is crucial to the cause. While I learned that some may not immediately grasp the importance of the issue, I didn't lose hope and identified those who shared my passion. Finding a community of like-minded individuals and working together to make a difference has been the most rewarding aspect of my journey. Remember, change takes time and patience. But with persistence and the help of others, you can achieve real, lasting progress.

Q: We dare you to brag. What achievements are you most proud of?

A: This year I was awarded the Stevie Awards Social Change Maker of the Year in the Disability category for my digital accessibility efforts. This was a truly proud moment for me as I was competing with global candidates around the world. I also won the Disability:IN NextGen Leader of the Year Award for my disability inclusion efforts within and beyond Microsoft, which was an extremely proud moment for me.

Q: How do you celebrate successes along the way?

A: I celebrate success with my loved ones—my parents, my best friends, and my cat. Treating myself to a well-deserved vacation, indulging my cat with new toys, and getting a massage to unwind are some of my favorite ways to celebrate accomplishments. It can be easy to forget to give ourselves credit for our achievements, but I've learned the value of intentional self-recognition. These days, I make a conscious effort to pat myself on the back and savor the moment when I reach a goal, no matter how big or small. Recognizing and celebrating our own successes is crucial for personal growth and motivation.

Q: Have you discovered any underappreciated leadership traits or misconceptions around leadership?

A: For a long time, I believed that my disfluency meant I could never be an effective leader. However, I have since come to realize that this simply isn't true. True leadership isn't about delivering perfect speeches or presentations; it's about empathy and understanding toward the people you're leading. I’ve learned that the ability to connect with and inspire others comes not from flawless delivery, but from the substance of your message.

Q: How would you describe the journey you’ve had? Would you do it all over again?

A: Looking back on my journey so far, it's been a thrilling ride filled with learning opportunities, a few bumps in the road, and the unwavering support of some truly wonderful people. Despite any challenges I've faced, I wouldn't hesitate to do it all again. In fact, I'm just getting started on my mission to create a more accessible future for people with disabilities, and I know I have a long road ahead of me. But with the passion and commitment that has driven me thus far, I'm ready to take on whatever comes my way and continue making progress towards a more inclusive world.

Meena is a member of Dreamers & Doers, an award-winning community that amplifies extraordinary women entrepreneurs and leaders by securing PR, forging authentic connections, and curating high-impact resources. Learn more about Dreamers & Doers and get involved here.

