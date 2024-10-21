News & Insights

Softlab S.p.A. Reports Revenue Growth Amid Challenges

October 21, 2024 — 05:21 pm EDT

Softlab S.p.A. (IT:SFT) has released an update.

Softlab S.p.A.’s consolidated revenues increased by approximately 10% to 13,113 thousand euros in the first half of 2024, despite a decrease in EBITDA and a net loss of 136 thousand euros. The company remains optimistic, focusing on business expansion and cost control strategies to improve future profit margins.

