Softlab S.p.A. Reports Revenue Growth Amid Challenges

Softlab S.p.A.’s consolidated revenues increased by approximately 10% to 13,113 thousand euros in the first half of 2024, despite a decrease in EBITDA and a net loss of 136 thousand euros. The company remains optimistic, focusing on business expansion and cost control strategies to improve future profit margins.

