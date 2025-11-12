Markets

Softing Q3 Loss Widens

November 12, 2025 — 12:25 pm EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Softing AG (SYT.DE) on Wednesday reported a third-quarter loss of 3.2 million euros or 0.32 euros per share, compared to a loss of 2.8 million euros or 0.31 euros per share last year.

Revenues for the third quarter were 66.3 million euros, compared to 69.8 million euros last year.

EBITDA for the period was 3.6 million euros, compared to 5.0 million euros last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.