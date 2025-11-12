Softing Q3 Loss Widens

(RTTNews) - Softing AG (SYT.DE) on Wednesday reported a third-quarter loss of 3.2 million euros or 0.32 euros per share, compared to a loss of 2.8 million euros or 0.31 euros per share last year.

Revenues for the third quarter were 66.3 million euros, compared to 69.8 million euros last year.

EBITDA for the period was 3.6 million euros, compared to 5.0 million euros last year.

