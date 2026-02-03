Markets

SoftBank Unit, Intel Join To Advance Commercialization Of Z-Angle Memory For AI

February 03, 2026 — 04:16 am EST

(RTTNews) - SoftBank Corp. (9984.T) said, SAIMEMORY, its subsidiary based in Tokyo, has signed a collaborative agreement with Intel to advance the commercialization of Z-Angle Memory, a next-generation memory technology. By utilizing ZAM memory technology, SAIMEMORY and Intel will work together to enable high-capacity and high-bandwidth data processing, enhanced processing performance and reduced power consumption in data centers and other environments that require the training and inference of large-scale AI models.

SAIMEMORY will conduct research and development on memory architectures and manufacturing technologies with an aim to create prototypes in fiscal 2027, and achieve commercialization in fiscal 2029.

SoftBank is currently trading at 4,300 yen, up 5.13%.

