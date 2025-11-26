Markets

SoftBank Group Closes $6.5 Bln Acquisition Of Ampere Computing; Stock Gains

November 26, 2025 — 12:09 am EST

(RTTNews) - Japan's SoftBank Group Corp. (SFTBY.PK) announced that on Tuesday, it completed the acquisition of Ampere Computing Holdings LLC, a U.S.-based semiconductor design company, through its subsidiary Silver Bands 6 (US) Corp.

In Tokyo, SoftBank Group Corp. shares were gaining around 5 percent to trade at 16,160.00 yen.

The bank on March 19, 2025 had entered into an agreement to acquire Ampere Computing for $6.5 billion or approximately 973.0 billion yen.

Ampere Computing is focused on high-performance, energy efficient, sustainable AI compute based on the ARM compute platform.

With the deal closure, Ampere is now a subsidiary of the bank, and its financial position and results of operations will be included in the bank's consolidated financial statements from the date of acquisition.

The impact of the acquisition on SoftBank's consolidated financial results is currently under review.

