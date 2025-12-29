Markets

SoftBank To Acquire DigitalBridge To Enhance AI Services

December 29, 2025 — 09:10 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - SoftBank Group Corp. (SFTBY, 9984.T), a major Japanese multinational investment holding company, on Monday announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (DBRG), an alternative asset manager, for about $4 billion.

The transaction is expected to close in the second half of 2026.

Under the terms of the agreement, the company will indirectly acquire all outstanding DigitalBridge shares for $16 per share in cash.

The offer represents a 15% premium to DigitalBridge's December 26 closing price and a 50% premium to the unaffected 52-week average closing price as of December 4.

The company said the acquisition will strengthen its ability to build, scale and finance critical infrastructure required for next-generation AI services, including data centers, connectivity and edge infrastructure, supporting its long-term vision around Artificial Super Intelligence.

DigitalBridge will continue to operate as a separately managed platform following the transaction, led by Chief Executive Officer Marc Ganzi.

SoftBank Group closed trading 0.79% higher at JPY 4,485 on the Tokyo Stock Exchange.

In the pre-market trading, DigitalBridge Group is 10.12% higher at $15.34 on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

DBRG
SFTBY

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.