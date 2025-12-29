SoftBank To Acquire DigitalBridge To Enhance AI Services

(RTTNews) - SoftBank Group Corp. (SFTBY, 9984.T), a major Japanese multinational investment holding company, on Monday announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (DBRG), an alternative asset manager, for about $4 billion.

The transaction is expected to close in the second half of 2026.

Under the terms of the agreement, the company will indirectly acquire all outstanding DigitalBridge shares for $16 per share in cash.

The offer represents a 15% premium to DigitalBridge's December 26 closing price and a 50% premium to the unaffected 52-week average closing price as of December 4.

The company said the acquisition will strengthen its ability to build, scale and finance critical infrastructure required for next-generation AI services, including data centers, connectivity and edge infrastructure, supporting its long-term vision around Artificial Super Intelligence.

DigitalBridge will continue to operate as a separately managed platform following the transaction, led by Chief Executive Officer Marc Ganzi.

SoftBank Group closed trading 0.79% higher at JPY 4,485 on the Tokyo Stock Exchange.

In the pre-market trading, DigitalBridge Group is 10.12% higher at $15.34 on the New York Stock Exchange.

