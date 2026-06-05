SoFi's Rule of 40 Strength is Becoming Impossible for Investors to Ignore

SoFi Technologies SOFI is increasingly separating itself from traditional fintech peers, and one metric appears to explain why: the company’s sustained Rule of 40 performance.

The Rule of 40, which combines revenue growth with profitability, is widely viewed as one of the clearest indicators of long-term business quality. While many fintech firms struggle to balance expansion with margins, SoFi has now consistently exceeded the Rule of 40 benchmark for more than four years.

SoFi’s Rule of 40 score reached 72% in the first quarter of 2026, following multiple quarters in the high-60s and low-70s range. Just as importantly, the performance has remained resilient across different macroeconomic environments, including periods of elevated interest rates and tighter consumer-credit conditions.

The consistency is what makes the trend increasingly notable. Revenue growth remained strong, climbing back above 40% in the first quarter of 2026, while adjusted EBITDA margins expanded to 31%. That combination suggests SoFi is no longer relying purely on aggressive customer acquisition to drive growth. Instead, the company appears to be scaling its ecosystem more efficiently over time.

Compared with many fintech competitors that continue prioritizing growth at the expense of profitability, SoFi’s financial profile increasingly resembles that of a mature technology platform. The sustained Rule of 40 strength also reinforces investor confidence that the company’s diversified model spanning lending, financial services, and technology infrastructure may continue generating durable long-term growth.

Peer Lens

LendingClub LC remains one of the more closely followed digital lending peers within the fintech industry. Like SoFi, LendingClub has focused on building a more diversified financial platform beyond traditional consumer lending. However, LendingClub continues facing greater exposure to credit cycle sensitivity and consumer loan demand fluctuations.

Upstart Holdings UPST is another relevant competitor benefiting from technology-driven lending and financial automation trends. Similar to SoFi, Upstart uses artificial intelligence and digital infrastructure to improve the delivery of financial products and underwriting efficiency. Still, Upstart remains more heavily tied to loan origination cycles and macroeconomic credit conditions.

SOFI’s Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

The stock has fallen 38% over the past six months compared with the industry’s 18% decline.

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From a valuation standpoint, SOFI trades at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 25.77X, well above the industry’s 9.65X. It carries a Value Score of F.

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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for SOFI’s 2026 earnings has remained unchanged over the past 30 days.

SOFI currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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LendingClub Corporation (LC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (UPST) : Free Stock Analysis Report

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (SOFI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.