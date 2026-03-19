SoFi's Loan Platform Business Emerges as a Capital-Light Growth Engine

SoFi Technologies SOFI is sharpening its growth story around a powerful factor: the rapid rise of its Loan Platform Business (LPB). This segment, which originates loans for third parties while collecting fees, is emerging as a capital-light engine that could redefine SoFi’s long-term trajectory.

The numbers already signal momentum. In the fourth quarter of 2025, LPB originations nearly tripled to $3.7 billion, driving $194 million in revenues, also up nearly threefold. Unlike traditional lending, this model requires no balance sheet deployment, carries zero credit risk and generates high returns on equity. That combination is rare in financial services and gives SoFi a structural advantage as it scales.

The strategic importance becomes clearer when viewed against capital constraints. SoFi’s core lending growth was so strong that it risked hitting regulatory limits, prompting a $1.5 billion equity raise. LPB neatly sidesteps this issue, enabling continued expansion without the same capital burden. With over $10 billion in commitments from partners like Blue Owl and Fortress, the runway appears substantial.

This positions SoFi differently from peers like Upstart UPST and LendingClub LC. Upstart has built its model around AI-driven underwriting, but it still faces exposure to loan performance and funding cycles. SoFi’s LPB approach reduces those risks while still capturing fee income. Upstart remains a key comparison as both chase scalable, tech-enabled lending, yet SoFi’s structure may prove more resilient.

Similarly, LendingClub operates a hybrid marketplace-bank model that combines origination with balance-sheet lending. While effective, it lacks the pure fee-based upside of SoFi’s LPB. LendingClub continues to navigate credit cycles, whereas SoFi is increasingly insulated through its partner-driven approach.

If execution holds, SoFi’s LPB could become a defining advantage, offering faster growth, lower risk, and a fundamentally different earnings profile than Upstart and LendingClub.

SOFI’s Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

The stock has gained 35% over the past year, while the industry declined 17%.

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From a valuation standpoint, SOFI trades at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 26.57X, well above the industry’s 9.85X. It carries a Value Score of F.

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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for SOFI’s 2026 earnings has remained unchanged over the past 60 days.

SOFI stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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LendingClub Corporation (LC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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SoFi Technologies, Inc. (SOFI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.