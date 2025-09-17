SoFi's Konecta Now Puts Banking Chatbots in the Spotlight

SoFi Technologies, Inc.’s SOFI integration of its AI chatbot, Konecta, powered by Galileo, is more than a tech upgrade; it’s a play on efficiency and engagement in a sector that’s rapidly embracing digital assistants. The results tell the story: faster response times, lower costs and improved customer satisfaction. But to understand Konecta’s real impact, it’s worth placing it alongside peers like Bank of America’s Erica and Wells Fargo’s Fargo.

Konecta is already proving its worth. SoFi reports a 65% faster average response time, a 7% boost in service performance and half the rate of chat abandonment. By containing up to 5% more chats without escalation, Konecta enables SoFi to scale service while freeing up human agents for complex inquiries. For investors, these operational efficiencies directly translate into cost savings and stronger customer loyalty.

Bank of America’s BAC Erica underscores the broader potential of chatbots in financial services. Erica has been credited with driving revenue growth, boosting customer trust and serving as a cornerstone of the bank’s digital strategy. The lesson here: when executed well, chatbots can be more than service tools; they become growth engines. SoFi, through Konecta, is clearly following a similar path.

Then there’s Wells Fargo WFC, whose AI assistant Fargo has already handled more than 245 million interactions without human intervention. Fargo emphasizes not just scalability and speed but also security, keeping sensitive customer data private while still delivering efficient service. The success of Fargo demonstrates the importance of balancing AI innovation with trust, a balance SoFi must maintain as it scales Konecta further.

The takeaway is simple: SoFi’s Konecta is not just catching up, it’s positioning the company within a banking chatbot arms race already defined by Bank of America and Wells Fargo. With proven efficiency gains and clear customer benefits, SoFi can hold its own against incumbents with longer AI track records. If chatbots remain central to customer experience in finance, Konecta could become one of SoFi’s strongest competitive assets.

SOFI’s Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

The stock has gained 78% year to date compared with the industry’s 6.6% rise.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

From a valuation standpoint, SOFI trades at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 55X, well above the industry’s 26X. It carries a Value Score of F.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for SOFI’s 2025 earnings has been on the rise over the past 60 days.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

SOFI stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

