SoFi's Galileo Integration: A Key Engine Behind Its Fintech Expansion

Since acquiring Galileo Financial Technologies in 2020, SoFi Technologies, Inc. SOFI has meaningfully strengthened its fintech foundation by embedding Galileo’s payment-processing and technology capabilities throughout its expanding ecosystem. Galileo now supports key functions such as buy now, pay later services and AI-powered customer engagement tools, serving as a crucial layer behind SoFi’s seamless, technology-first user experience.

Operating within the same corporate structure has enabled significantly deeper integration. SoFi can integrate Galileo’s infrastructure directly into its product roadmap, bypassing the delays and constraints often associated with external partnerships. This alignment enhances speed to market, boosts operational efficiency and strengthens SoFi’s capacity to innovate across digital banking, lending and personal finance solutions. The relationship also creates a beneficial feedback cycle.

While Galileo powers SoFi’s offerings, it also benefits from SoFi’s scale and user insights, allowing it to refine its platform and broaden capabilities for its wider client network. Ultimately, the acquisition has become a core strategic advantage, positioning SoFi as a more vertically integrated fintech platform with greater control over both the customer experience and the underlying technology that supports it.

Other Fintech Stocks Worth Watching

Block XYZ, Robinhood HOOD and PayPal PYPL remain three fintech players worth monitoring. Block continues to deepen its ecosystem through Cash App and Square, aiming to connect consumer and merchant services more closely. Robinhood is gradually moving beyond trading into broader financial services, with its user base expanding steadily. Meanwhile, PayPal is focusing on strengthening branded checkout while enhancing Venmo’s functionality. Block, Robinhood and PayPal all face competitive pressures, yet they continue innovating across digital payment infrastructure and customer engagement strategies.

SOFI’s Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

The stock has declined 39% year to date compared with the industry’s 17% fall.

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From a valuation standpoint, SOFI trades at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38, well above the industry’s 9.15. It carries a Value Score of F.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for SOFI’s 2026 earnings has been on the rise over the past 60 days.

SOFI stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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PayPal Holdings, Inc. (PYPL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (SOFI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (HOOD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Block, Inc. (XYZ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.