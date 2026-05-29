SoFi's Expanding Ecosystem Highlights Strong Growth Momentum

SoFi Technologies SOFI continues to demonstrate impressive growth across both its member base and product ecosystem, reinforcing the effectiveness of its innovation-led strategy and brand-building efforts. Members increased from 5.2 million in 2022 to 14.7 million in the first quarter of 2026, reflecting a strong 38% compound annual growth rate. Product growth has also remained robust, rising from 7.9 million in 2022 to 22.2 million in the first quarter of 2026, representing a 37% compound annual growth rate.

The company added 2.4 million new members in 2023, 2.8 million in 2024, and 3.6 million in 2025. In the first quarter of 2026 alone, SoFi added another 1.1 million members. Product additions have remained equally strong, with 3.5 million new products added in 2023, 4.1 million in 2024, and 5.5 million in 2025. During the first quarter of 2026, the company added another 1.8 million products.

The steady rise in both members and products indicates that SoFi is not only attracting new users but also increasing engagement through cross-selling opportunities across its ecosystem. The company’s diversified offerings, spanning lending, financial services and technology platforms, continue to strengthen customer retention and monetization opportunities. As consumers increasingly shift toward integrated digital financial platforms, SoFi appears well-positioned to benefit from long-term fintech adoption trends and rising demand for seamless digital banking experiences.

Relevant Industry Peers

LendingClub LC remains one of the more closely followed digital lending peers within the fintech industry. Like SoFi, LendingClub has focused on building a more diversified financial platform beyond traditional consumer lending. However, LendingClub continues facing greater exposure to credit cycle sensitivity and consumer loan demand fluctuations.

Upstart Holdings UPST is another relevant competitor benefiting from technology-driven lending and financial automation trends. Similar to SoFi, Upstart uses artificial intelligence and digital infrastructure to improve the delivery of financial products and underwriting efficiency. Still, Upstart remains more heavily tied to loan origination cycles and macroeconomic credit conditions.

SOFI’s Price Performance, Valuation, and Estimates

The stock has fallen 41.5% over the past six months compared with the industry’s 12.4% decline.

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From a valuation standpoint, SOFI trades at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 25.64X, well above the industry’s 10.05X. It carries a Value Score of F.

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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for SOFI’s 2026 earnings has remained unchanged over the past 30 days.

SOFI stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here

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LendingClub Corporation (LC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (UPST) : Free Stock Analysis Report

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (SOFI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.