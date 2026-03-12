SOFI's 2026 Outlook Indicates Stronger Margins to Support Growth

The key takeaway from SoFi Technologies’ SOFI 2026 outlook is the company’s ability to turn strong growth into higher profitability. While revenue and member growth remain solid, the bigger shift is how efficiently that growth is now translating into earnings.

Management expects another year of about 30% revenue expansion, driven by continued momentum in lending, financial services and the broader platform ecosystem. Member growth is also projected to remain strong, indicating steady demand and deepening customer engagement. However, in today’s fintech market, growth alone is no longer enough; consistent profitability is increasingly important.

One of the most notable aspects of the outlook is the operating leverage. SoFi expects EBITDA margins to move into the mid-30% range, while net income margins are projected to approach the high-teens. These improvements suggest better cost efficiency, disciplined spending and a more mature revenue mix. Earnings per share are also expected to rise, showing that a larger share of new revenues is flowing through to profits.

First-quarter expectations also indicate stability, suggesting that the momentum from 2025 is continuing into 2026 without relying on unusually favorable conditions.

Overall, 2026 could mark an important stage in SoFi’s evolution, as the company moves from a high-growth fintech challenger toward a more scaled, profit-focused financial platform. If execution aligns with management’s guidance, margin expansion could become a key driver of the company’s valuation.

Peer Comparison

Upstart UPST provides a useful comparison. While Upstart focuses on AI-driven lending, its loan volumes remain sensitive to funding availability, making profitability more uneven. In contrast, SoFi’s stronger balance sheet and diversified model offer greater stability.

Another relevant peer is LendingClub LC. LendingClub operates a marketplace-bank hybrid model and prioritizes credit discipline and deposit stability. However, it has not matched SoFi’s pace of member growth or the scale of its fee-based revenue. With a more limited product lineup and slower diversification, LendingClub highlights how difficult it can be to achieve the level of operating leverage that SoFi is now starting to demonstrate.

SOFI’s Price Performance, Valuation, and Estimates

The stock has gained 63% over the past year against the industry’s 11% decline.

From a valuation standpoint, SOFI trades at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 28.83X, well above the industry’s 9.85X. It carries a Value Score of F.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for SOFI’s 2026 earnings has been on the rise over the past 60 days.

SOFI stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

