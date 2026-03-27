Markets

Sofina FY25 Profit Declines

March 27, 2026 — 06:59 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Sofina Société Anonyme (SOF.BR) reported that its net result for fiscal 2025 was 113.00 million euros, a sharp decrease from 1.36 billion euros, previous year. Net result per share was 3.2571 euros compared to 40.0914 euros. Pre-tax profit declined significantly to 113.01 million euros from 1.36 billion euros.

Fiscal year 2025 interest income dropped to 17.95 million euros from 22.85 million euros, last year. Dividend income decreased to 102.58 million euros, from 1.03 billion euros.

Sofina shares are trading at 213.60 euros, down 2.29%.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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