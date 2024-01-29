News & Insights

Markets
SOFI

SoFi Technologies Shares Rally As Quarterly Results Beat View

January 29, 2024 — 10:25 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Shares of financial services firm, SoFi Technologies, Inc. (SOFI) are surging more than 20% Monday morning after reporting upbeat quarterly results above the Street view.

The company reported a profit of $24.62 million or $0.02 per share for the fourth quarter, compared with a loss of $50.2 million or $0.05 per share a year ago. Analysts on average, polled by Thomson-Reuters expected the company to report breakeven per share.

Revenue for the quarter grew 35% to $615.4 million from $456.68 million a year ago. The consensus estimate was for $571.7 million.

Net interest income increased 87% year-on-year to $389.64 million.

SOFI, currently at $9.19, has traded in the range of $4.45 - $11.70 in the last 1 year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SOFI

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.