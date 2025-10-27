SOFI Technologies to Report Q3 Earnings: Here's What to Expect

SoFi Technologies, Inc. SOFI is scheduled to report its third-quarter 2025 results on Oct. 28, before the opening bell.

The company has had an impressive earnings surprise history. Earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the trailing four quarters, with a 45.8% surprise on average.

Expectations This Time Around

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for SoFi’s revenues in the to-be-reported quarter is pegged at $890.8 million, indicating a 29.2% year-over-year increase. Growth in members and strong product innovation are likely to have contributed to the positive impact on the company's top line.

The consensus estimate for the bottom line in the to-be-reported quarter stands at 9 cents per share, indicating 80% year-over-year growth. We expect SoFi’s improved operational efficiency to have driven this expected growth in the quarter.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for SOFI this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy), or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they're reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

SOFI has an Earnings ESP of +5.44% and a Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Other Stocks to Consider

Here are a few stocks from the broader Business Services sector, which, according to our model, have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this time around.

Rollins ROL: The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter 2025 revenues is pegged at $1 billion, indicating an 11.5% increase from the year-ago quarter’s actual. For earnings, the consensus mark is pegged at 32 cents per share, suggesting 10.3% growth from the year-ago quarter’s reported number. ROL surpassed the consensus estimate in one of the past four quarters, met twice and missed once, with an average beat of 0.03%.

Rollins has an Earnings ESP of +4.94% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present. It is scheduled to declare its third-quarter 2025 results on Oct. 29.

FirstCash FCFS: The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s third-quarter 2025 revenues is pegged at $839.6 million, suggesting a marginal year-over-year rise. For earnings, the consensus estimate is pegged at $1.91 per share, indicating a 14.4% increase from the year-ago quarter’s actual. The company beat the consensus estimate in the trailing four quarters, with an average surprise of 9.2%.

FCFS has an Earnings ESP of +3.67% and a Zacks Rank of 2 at present. The company is scheduled to declare third-quarter 2025 results on Oct. 30.

