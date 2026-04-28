SOFI Technologies to Report Q1 Earnings: Here's What to Expect

SoFi Technologies, Inc. SOFI is scheduled to report its first-quarter 2026 results on April 29, before the bell.

The company has had an impressive earnings surprise history. Earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the trailing four quarters, with a 41% surprise on average.

Expectations This Time Around

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for SoFi’s revenues in the to-be-reported quarter is pegged at $1.04 billion, indicating a 34.8% year-over-year increase. Growth in members and strong product innovation are likely to have contributed to the positive impact on the company's top line.

The consensus estimate for the bottom line in the to-be-reported quarter stands at 12 cents per share, indicating 100% year-over-year growth. We expect SoFi’s improved operational efficiency to have driven this expected growth in the quarter.

SoFi Technologies, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

SoFi Technologies, Inc. price-eps-surprise | SoFi Technologies, Inc. Quote

What Our Model Says

Our proven model doesn’t conclusively predict an earnings beat for SOFI this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they're reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

SOFI has an Earnings ESP of -1.53% and a Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Stocks to Consider

Here are a few stocks, which, according to our model, have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this season.

Coherent Corp. COHR has an Earnings ESP of +3.08% and a Zacks Rank of 2 at present. Coherent is scheduled to declare third-quarter fiscal 2026 results on May 6.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is set at $1.8 billion, indicating an 18.8% increase from the year-ago quarter’s actual. For earnings, the consensus mark is pegged at $1.41 per share, suggesting 55% growth from the year-ago quarter’s reported number.

The company beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the past four quarters, the average surprise being 7.7%.

Verisk Analytics, Inc. VRSK has an Earnings ESP of +1.85% and a Zacks Rank of 3. The company is scheduled to declare its first-quarter 2026 results on April 29.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for VRSK’s revenues is pegged at $776 million, indicating 3% year-over-year growth. The consensus estimate for earnings is pegged at $1.76 per share, implying a year-over-year increase of 1.7%.

VRSK beat the consensus estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an earnings surprise of 6.3% on average.

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Verisk Analytics, Inc. (VRSK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Coherent Corp. (COHR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (SOFI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.