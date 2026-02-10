SoFi Technologies Is Making Significant Moves in the Cryptocurrency Market. If History Repeats, Investors Can See Supercharged Returns.

Key Points

When asked what they see as the most innovative industries, investors probably won't pick financial services. But SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ: SOFI) is changing that narrative. Its monster growth proves how well it's resonating with customers.

The fintech stock is making an aggressive push into the cryptocurrency market. If history repeats, shareholders may enjoy supercharged returns.

SoFi is putting its foot on the crypto gas pedal

Just in the final six months of 2025, SoFi made some big moves that indicate management's heightened focus on blockchain technology.

In August, SoFi announced an exciting partnership with Lightspark to offer a new capability. SoFi Pay customers can send fast and cheap cross-border payments to more than 30 countries within the app. These transactions use the Bitcoin Lightning network.

With SoFi Crypto, the business launched crypto trading in November, allowing its members to buy, sell, and hold certain digital assets. This is the first time a nationally chartered, federally insured bank made such a move.

In December, SoFi introduced its fully reserved stablecoin, called SoFiUSD, leaning into one of the hottest trends in the digital asset industry. This initiative "will enable SoFi to serve as a stablecoin infrastructure provider for banks, fintechs, and enterprise platforms," according to the press release.

"Blockchain is a technology super cycle that will fundamentally change finance, not just in payments, but across every area of money," Chief Executive Officer Anthony Noto said. He has high hopes.

Looking ahead, crypto-backed lending, institutional trading and custody, and business banking are all focus areas.

There is long-term upside for investors

Critics can argue that SoFi is getting distracted by an unproven technology. Skeptics might say that the company should focus on core revenue generators. This includes lending and fee-based banking activities. But investors have to let the leadership team do what it thinks is best. After all, SoFi has been impressively successful up to this point.

There is clearly upside for investors if things work out. The crypto market is currently in a downturn. Its market cap of $2.4 trillion is 44% below its peak from October (as of Feb. 9). However, the trailing five-year gain of 104% is still notable.

Assuming the crypto market continues its long-term ascent and is much more valuable in five or 10 years, it puts SoFi in a wonderful position to drive durable growth. Should the digital asset ecosystem continue to grow, it will fuel confidence that the industry is here to stay, supporting the belief that blockchain technology has real use within financial services.

With more adoption of SoFi's related endeavors, the financials could get a boost, providing a tailwind to the stock price.

