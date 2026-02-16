SoFi Technologies Just Proved Bitcoin Has a Clear Use Case for Fintech

Key Points

SoFi's huge success can be credited to its focus on innovation, which is on full display right now.

Using the Bitcoin Lightning network, the digital bank now facilitates fast and cheap cross-border payments to more than 30 countries directly in the SoFi app.

If adoption takes off, it can drive greater demand for Bitcoin from a utility perspective.

In 2025, SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ: SOFI) showed that its momentum is not letting up. Adjusted net revenue jumped 38% year over year. And the business added 1 million new customers just in the last three months of the year, bringing the total to 13.7 million.

The company's success can at least partly be attributed to its intense focus on innovation and product development. In fact, the fintech stock just proved that the ultimate cryptocurrency has a clear use case.

SoFi is tapping into a huge market opportunity

SoFi's latest move shows that it wants to enter the market for remittances. In August, the business announced an exciting partnership with Lightspark to provide fast and cheap cross-border payments directly within the SoFi app. A payments start-up founded by former Meta Platforms executive David Marcus, Lightspark handles the back-end infrastructure since its technology connects with financial institutions around the world.

This offering, which is part of SoFi Pay, now enables people in the U.S. to send money to more than 30 countries. It works by leveraging the Bitcoin Lightning network, which is a Layer-2 scaling solution that facilitates faster speeds and lower costs.

It's all about the user experience. Someone in the U.S. can initiate the transaction with dollars. And someone in Mexico will receive pesos in their bank account. In the background, though, the money is converted to Bitcoin and sent via the Lightning network.

Remittances represent a big market. Just between the U.S. and India, for instance, about $38 billion was sent in 2024. The issue is that people have to deal with high fees and long processing times. SoFi is trying to disrupt this.

Investors should pay attention to anything the management team says about this service and its usage going forward. If this can support ongoing customer growth, particularly for those seeking a better value proposition, then SoFi is a winner.

Bitcoin's evolution from financial asset to a payment mechanism

Bitcoin's price has soared 17,000% in the past decade (as of Feb. 12). Therefore, it's not surprising that the top digital asset is used to achieve strong investment gains. This is still how it's viewed today. However, this move by SoFi could shine a light on the underlying blockchain technology's potential.

People might not care about the technical details. But if they can bypass high costs and send money to loved ones faster, they certainly will. And businesses that lean in, like SoFi is doing, will benefit financially.

For Bitcoin, the upside is clear. This can drive more demand and transaction volume. And that can push the price higher over the long run.

