SoFi Technologies, Inc. (SOFI) Stock Dips While Market Gains: Key Facts

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (SOFI) ended the recent trading session at $26.99, demonstrating a -7.84% change from the preceding day's closing price. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.62%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.99%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.65%.

Shares of the company have appreciated by 6.05% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Finance sector's gain of 2.85%, and the S&P 500's gain of 0.59%.

The upcoming earnings release of SoFi Technologies, Inc. will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on January 30, 2026. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.11, showcasing a 120% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $972.75 million, indicating a 31.61% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $0.36 per share and revenue of $3.56 billion. These totals would mark changes of +140% and 0%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for SoFi Technologies, Inc. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.53% lower. At present, SoFi Technologies, Inc. boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a Forward P/E ratio of 50.01 right now. This represents a premium compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 12.07.

The Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 162, which puts it in the bottom 34% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

