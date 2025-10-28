SoFi Technologies, Inc. Q3 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - SoFi Technologies, Inc. (SOFI) reported earnings for its third quarter that Increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $139.39 million, or $0.11 per share. This compares with $60.75 million, or $0.05 per share, last year.

Excluding items, SoFi Technologies, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $139.39 million or $0.11 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.08 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 37.9% to $961.60 million from $697.12 million last year.

SoFi Technologies, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $139.39 Mln. vs. $60.75 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.11 vs. $0.05 last year. -Revenue: $961.60 Mln vs. $697.12 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.