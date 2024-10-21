SoFi Technologies call volume above normal and directionally bullish

Bullish option flow detected in SoFi Technologies (SOFI) with 53,369 calls trading, 1.4x expected, and implied vol increasing almost 2 points to 69.10%. 10/25 weekly 11 calls and 10/25 weekly 10.5 calls are the most active options, with total volume in those strikes near 17,200 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 0.41. Earnings are expected on October 29th.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on SOFI:
- Notable open interest changes for October 18th
- SoFi Technologies price target raised to $12.50 from $11 at Citi
- Notable open interest changes for October 16th
- SoFi Technologies (SOFI) Stock Surge: What You Should Know
- SOFI vs. UPST Stock: Which Online Lender is Best?
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.