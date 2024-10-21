SoFi Technologies call volume above normal and directionally bullish

Bullish option flow detected in SoFi Technologies (SOFI) with 53,369 calls trading, 1.4x expected, and implied vol increasing almost 2 points to 69.10%. 10/25 weekly 11 calls and 10/25 weekly 10.5 calls are the most active options, with total volume in those strikes near 17,200 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 0.41. Earnings are expected on October 29th.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on SOFI:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.