SoFi Stock After the Short Report: What Comes Next?

SoFi (NASDAQ: SOFI) is caught in a high-stakes battle between fear and execution. A damaging short report crushed sentiment, but billions in fresh institutional commitments suggest the real story may be far stronger than the stock price implies. That disconnect could create a compelling setup if the company keeps delivering.

Stock prices used were the market prices of April 3, 2026. The video was published on April 9, 2026.

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Should you buy stock in SoFi Technologies right now?

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Rick Orford has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Rick Orford is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link, they will earn some extra money that supports their channel. Their opinions remain their own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.