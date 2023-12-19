News & Insights

Markets

Sodexo: Pluxee's Full Spin-off Plan On Track

December 19, 2023 — 01:21 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Sodexo (SDXAY.PK) confirmed it will put to a shareholder vote the Pluxee spin-off at a dedicated Shareholders Meeting on January 30, 2024, after which Pluxee will be listed on Euronext Paris by February 1, 2024. Pluxee will host a Capital Markets Day on January 10, 2024, where CEO Sonet and the management team will present their strategic plan and provide fiscal 2024 and medium-term objectives.

Pluxee helps companies attract and retain talents by providing a broad range of benefits and engagement solutions across Meal & Food, Wellbeing, Lifestyle, Reward & Recognition, and Public Benefits.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.