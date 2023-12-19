Sodexo: Pluxee's Full Spin-off Plan On Track

(RTTNews) - Sodexo (SDXAY.PK) confirmed it will put to a shareholder vote the Pluxee spin-off at a dedicated Shareholders Meeting on January 30, 2024, after which Pluxee will be listed on Euronext Paris by February 1, 2024. Pluxee will host a Capital Markets Day on January 10, 2024, where CEO Sonet and the management team will present their strategic plan and provide fiscal 2024 and medium-term objectives.

Pluxee helps companies attract and retain talents by providing a broad range of benefits and engagement solutions across Meal & Food, Wellbeing, Lifestyle, Reward & Recognition, and Public Benefits.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.