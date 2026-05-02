Soda Is Back! Is Now the Time to Buy Coca-Cola Stock?

Key Points

Long a pricing story, Coca-Cola's Q1 2026 results were driven by volume increases.

The company saw strength across regions.

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Soda is back, with the beverage seeing a resurgence helped by the growing popularity of dirty sodas (sodas mixed with flavored syrups and cream), zero-sugar offerings, and prebiotic alternatives. Meanwhile, this was on full display when Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO) reported its Q1 2026 results.

Coca-Cola has long been a pricing power story, but now, with soda's regained popularity, it's seeing increased volumes, as well. This helped lead the company to see a 12% jump in revenue to $12.47 billion, with organic sales up 10%. That topped the $12.24 billion consensus, as compiled by LSEG.

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Its revenue was driven by an 8% increase in concentrate sales and 2% growth in price/mix. Meanwhile, unit case volumes rose by 3%, led by the U.S., China, and India. Coca-Cola Zero Sugar was particularly strong, with sales up 13%. Water sales were also notable, up 5%, while tea sales climbed 8%.

Results were strong across multiple regions. Concentrate sales jumped 11% in North America, while unit case volumes climbed by 4%. Price/mix added 1% growth. The company said its strength was broad-based across its beverage portfolio.

Prices/mix in Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) rose by 5%, with unit volumes up 2% and concentrate sales climbing 5%. Latin America saw concentrate sales rise 7% with price/mix edging up 1%, and unit volumes up 1%. Asia Pacific saw price/mix decline 6% due to an unfavorable product mix (meaning customers were buying cheaper Coca Cola products) and affordability measures. However, unit volumes climbed 5%, and concentrate sales jumped 10%.

Adjusted earnings per share (EPS) increased by 18% to $0.86, topping the $0.81 consensus.

Region Price/Mix Growth Case Volume Growth Concentrate Sales Growth Organic Revenue Growth Revenue Growth North America 1% 4% 11% 12% 12% EMEA 5% 2% 5% 11% 13% Latin America 1% 1% 7% 9% 14% Asia Pacific (6%) 5% 10% 5% 6% Overall 2% 3% 8% 10% 12%

Looking ahead, Coca-Cola maintained its full-year forecast. It expects organic revenue to grow by 4% to 5% in 2025, and adjusted EPS to increase by 2% to 3%, or 8% to 9%, excluding currency impacts to $3. It is expected to generate $12.2 billion in free cash flow.

Is Coca-Cola stock a buy?

Over the past few years, Coca-Cola's results have largely been driven by price increases, so it's refreshing to see that last quarter was led by volume growth. Coca-Cola is primarily a seller of syrup concentrate, giving the company a great, high-margin compounding business model. This is why the stock is a favorite of famed investor Warren Buffett.

Trading at around a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 24, the stock is valued around recent historical levels. With volumes starting to pick up, now could be a great time to jump into the name.

Should you buy stock in Coca-Cola right now?

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Geoffrey Seiler has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends London Stock Exchange Group Plc. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.