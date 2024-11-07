Soco Corporation Issues New Unquoted Performance Rights

Soco Corporation Ltd (AU:SOC) has released an update.

Soco Corporation Ltd has announced the issuance of 4,440,510 unquoted performance rights as part of its FY25 employee incentive scheme. These securities, not intended to be quoted on the ASX, were issued on November 8, 2024. This move is likely to interest investors looking at the company’s strategic employee compensation and retention plans.

For further insights into AU:SOC stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.