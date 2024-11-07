News & Insights

Soco Corporation Issues New Unquoted Performance Rights

November 07, 2024 — 07:18 pm EST

Soco Corporation Ltd (AU:SOC) has released an update.

Soco Corporation Ltd has announced the issuance of 4,440,510 unquoted performance rights as part of its FY25 employee incentive scheme. These securities, not intended to be quoted on the ASX, were issued on November 8, 2024. This move is likely to interest investors looking at the company’s strategic employee compensation and retention plans.

