SOCKET MOBILE, INC. Q3 Sales Decline

(RTTNews) - SOCKET MOBILE, INC. (SCKT) announced Loss for third quarter of -$1.20 million

The company's earnings totaled -$1.20 million, or -$0.15 per share. This compares with -$1.12 million, or -$0.15 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period fell 19.6% to $3.11 million from $3.87 million last year.

SOCKET MOBILE, INC. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: -$1.20 Mln. vs. -$1.12 Mln. last year. -EPS: -$0.15 vs. -$0.15 last year. -Revenue: $3.11 Mln vs. $3.87 Mln last year.

