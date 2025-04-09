Is Societe Generale Group (SCGLY) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

One stock to keep an eye on is Societe Generale Group (SCGLY). SCGLY is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy), as well as a Value grade of A. The stock has a Forward P/E ratio of 5.79. This compares to its industry's average Forward P/E of 8.11. Over the past 52 weeks, SCGLY's Forward P/E has been as high as 7.68 and as low as 4.01, with a median of 4.94.

We also note that SCGLY holds a PEG ratio of 0.21. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. SCGLY's PEG compares to its industry's average PEG of 0.62. Within the past year, SCGLY's PEG has been as high as 0.28 and as low as 0.08, with a median of 0.10.

Value investors also love the P/S ratio, which is calculated by simply dividing a stock's price with the company's sales. Some people prefer this metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement. This means it could be a truer performance indicator. SCGLY has a P/S ratio of 1.02. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 1.16.

Finally, investors should note that SCGLY has a P/CF ratio of 7.86. This metric focuses on a firm's operating cash flow and is often used to find stocks that are undervalued based on the strength of their cash outlook. SCGLY's P/CF compares to its industry's average P/CF of 14.49. Within the past 12 months, SCGLY's P/CF has been as high as 12.73 and as low as 5.77, with a median of 8.14.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that Societe Generale Group is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, SCGLY sticks out at as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

