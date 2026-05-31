Social Security Work Rules You Must Understand Before Working in Retirement

Key Points

Social Security beneficiaries may want to work to supplement their checks.

It's important to understand the work rules, because your benefits could be affected.

Benefits could increase or temporarily decrease, depending on your age and income.

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For many seniors, retirement doesn't mean entirely leaving the workforce. It could mean cutting back on hours worked, switching to a less demanding position, or otherwise choosing to stay employed in some capacity.

While some people keep working because they want to, others need to continue collecting a paycheck because their combined income from Social Security and retirement plans won't cut it.

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However, before you begin working in your retirement years, you must understand how earning income from a job could affect your Social Security benefits. Depending on your age and earnings, your work could lead to either an increase or a temporary decrease in benefits, and you'll want to know what to expect.

Working in retirement could lead to the temporary forfeiture of benefits

If you're planning on collecting Social Security and a paycheck at the same time to help you make ends meet, you must be aware that this isn't always possible.

If you've already reached your full retirement age (FRA), working as much as you want won't be an issue, as your Social Security checks won't be affected. There are no limits on what you can earn.

However, if you haven't hit FRA yet, there are limits depending on whether you'll reach this milestone sometime during the year or not at all. Specifically:

You lose $1 in benefits for every $2 above $24,480 in 2026 if you won't reach your FRA all year.

You lose $1 in benefits for every $3 above $65,160 if you will reach FRA but haven't yet.

The Social Security Administration can withhold full checks when you exceed earnings limits.

Now, if you missed benefits because you exceeded these limits, your monthly benefit is recalculated at your full retirement age. You get credit for missed benefits, and future checks get bigger.

Still, the fact remains you won't be able to earn an unlimited amount from work while simultaneously getting benefits. And if you're expected to have both sources of income, this may mess up your retirement planning.

Working in retirement could increase your monthly Social Security check

Working can also increase your Social Security benefits in some cases, regardless of whether you have already reached FRA.

Your monthly benefit is based on average wages over 35 years, adjusted for inflation. Your highest 35 years of earnings are included in the calculation.

If you're working at a higher rate of pay now than you did earlier in your career, continuing to work longer can result in a benefit increase. The higher-earning years late in your career can replace some of the lower-earning early years in the 35 years used to calculate benefits. This could give your income a boost.

It's important to understand these rules, as you may make decisions based on them, such as potentially deciding to work an extra year or two to increase your Social Security checks and make yourself less reliant on your 401(k) or IRA.

Now you're aware of the details so that you can make more informed choices.

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