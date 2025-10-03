Social Security October 2025: When Your Checks Will Arrive

If you receive Social Security benefits, you may be curious to know when you will receive your October payments. The exact date will depend on the type of benefit you receive — Supplemental Security Income benefits or Retirement, Survivors and Disability benefits, also referred to as SSA Benefits — as well as your date of birth.

Find Out: 3 Little-Known Social Security Rules That Could Save You Thousands

Read Next: 6 Safe Accounts Proven To Grow Your Money Up To 13x Faster

Here’s a look at the Social Security payment schedule for October 2025.

October 2025 Social Security Payment Dates

Supplemental Security Income (SSI) benefits are always paid on the first of the month, unless the first falls on the weekend; then, the payments will be issued on the Friday before the first. In October, the first fell on a Wednesday, so SSI benefits were distributed on Oct. 1.

Learn More: What Is the Highest Social Security Check per Month?

For Retirement, Survivors and Disability (RSDI) benefits or SSA benefits, the day your Social Security payment is issued depends on the day you were born:

Oct. 8: If your birthday is on the first through 10th, you receive payment on the second Wednesday of the month.

If your birthday is on the first through 10th, you receive payment on the second Wednesday of the month. Oct. 15: If your birthday is on the 11th through 20th, you receive payment on the third Wednesday of the month.

If your birthday is on the 11th through 20th, you receive payment on the third Wednesday of the month. Oct. 22: If your birthday is on the 21st through 31st, you receive payment on the fourth Wednesday of the month.

If you started collecting benefits prior to May 1997, you will receive your RSDI benefits on the third of the month.

In October, SSI recipients will also receive their November check on Oct. 31, as Nov. 1 falls on a Saturday.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Social Security October 2025: When Your Checks Will Arrive

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.