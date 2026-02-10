Social Security Is Making a Major Change on March 7

Key Points

A major Social Security change is occurring in less than a month.

Social Security will be using a different process to service retirees.

The change could impact claims processing and the ways in which retirees access benefits.

Social Security is one of the most popular retirement benefit programs in the United States, and many Americans are understandably wary of big changes to benefits.

Big changes are coming, though. In fact, starting on March 7, 2026, how Social Security works will be different -- and the change isn't necessarily good for seniors.

This Social Security change is happening on March 7

The big Social Security change that's coming on March 7 has to do with how workflow is managed and benefit claims are processed by the Social Security Administration.

According to the Federal News Network, the changes were announced in December. They relate to the way that Social Security schedules initial claim appointments. Currently, local offices process claims made by residents in their area. However, beginning March 7, Social Security is introducing:

A National Appointment Scheduling Calendar (NASC)

National Workload Management (NWLM)

These changes will apply to all digital services and to all processing centers. All field operations will also be impacted when the new system launches on March 7.

Here's what the March 7 Social Security change will look like

When the new system goes into effect:

Social Security Administration employees will now schedule all initial claim appointments using the NASC.

Members of the public will be allowed to schedule their own initial claim appointments using the NASC.

Work will be distributed to employees across the country based on which workers are available and have the right knowledge and skills, with managers determining how work is assigned.

Some reports indicate that this change is necessary because of staffing shortages. Around 7,000 employees left the Social Security Administration last year.

There may not be enough local workers left to do all the necessary claims processing, so now someone who calls in with a question from one state may end up talking to a representative in an entirely different one.

How will the March 7 Social Security change impact beneficiaries?

The change coming in March is an unprecedented one as Social Security has never worked this way before, and there are some concerns.

One Social Security employee quoted by the Federal News Network said, "We are used to taking claims only for people in our area, so we expect to run into problems."

There are also variations in state laws that could create complexities for workers not used to dealing with them, such as higher income limits for Supplemental Security Income programs.

Of course, there could be positive effects as well. If work is more evenly distributed and seniors don't have to wait as long to get help from Social Security as a result, this could make retirement planning easier.

It remains to be seen how this plays out, but for now, seniors should put March 7 on their calendars as the date when big Social Security changes are happening.

