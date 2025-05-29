Social Security June 2025: When Your Checks Will Arrive

If you’re expecting a Social Security payment in June, you may be wondering exactly when your payment will be issued. The answer: iI depends. Let’s break down who gets what and when.

If you receive Supplemental Security Income (SSI) benefits, you’ll get paid on the first of the month. But since June 1 is a Sunday, you can expect payment a couple days earlier, on Friday, May 30.

If you collect Retirement, Survivors and Disability (RSDI) benefits, also known as SSA benefits, the date you receive your payments depends on your birthday. You’ll get paid on one of the following dates.

June 2025 Social Security Payment Dates

Your Social Security payment issue date depends on which day of the month you were born.

June 11: If your birthday falls between the 1st and the 10th of the month, you’ll get your Social Security payment on the second Wednesday of the month, which is June 11.

June 18: If your birthday falls on any day between the 11th and the 20th, you’ll get your Social Security benefits payment on the third Wednesday of the month, which is June 18.

June 25: If your birthday falls after the 20th of the month, your Social Security payment will arrive on the fourth Wednesday of the month, which is June 25.

