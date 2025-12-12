Social Security December 2025: When Your Check Will Arrive

If you’re one of the 69 million Americans who receive Social Security checks from the Social Security Administration (SSA), December could bring some confusion because of holiday scheduling rules. It could mean that your check comes earlier or later or even two deposits this month. The good news is that the SSA publishes its payment calculator in advance, so you can plan ahead and know exactly when you’ll get your funds.

Trending Now: 3 Little-Known Social Security Rules That Could Save You Thousands

Read This: 6 Safe Accounts Proven To Grow Your Money Up To 13x Faster

When Checks Will Arrive in December 2025

Regular Social Security retirement payments, according to SSA’s calendar, follow a regular schedule based on your birthdate. However, if you started receiving benefits before May 1997, you’ll remain on Social Security’s legacy schedule and receive payments on the third of each month. So in this case, Dec. 3.

Otherwise, where when you can expect your payments based on your birth date:

1st to 10th of the month: Wednesday, Dec. 10, 2025

Wednesday, Dec. 10, 2025 11th to the 20th of the month: Wednesday, Dec. 17, 2025

Wednesday, Dec. 17, 2025 21st to the 31st of the month: Wednesday, Dec. 24, 2025

For You: What Is the Highest Social Security Check per Month?

What Can Affect When Your Retirement Benefit Arrives

Even though the payment schedule does not shift, there are some exceptions. For one, when a federal holiday falls on your scheduled date of payment, you’ll receive your funds the previous business day. Same goes for if your scheduled date falls on a weekend.

While almost all Social Security benefits pay out via direct deposit, some still receive paper checks. If so, you may see delays due to mail delivery issues, like extreme weather or busy times of the year.

If your scheduled date has come and gone and you’re wondering where your payment is, the Social Security Administration advised that you wait three business days until you contact them about a missing payment.

Why Are Payments Paid Out This Way?

The SSA introduced the staggered payment schedule to help make distributions more efficient. When benefits were paid out on the same date each month, it overwhelmed the SSA systems, banks and mail carriers.

By divvying up payments based on the birth date, it helps to reduce the strain by spreading out its payments, helping to prevent delays. Plus, grouping beneficiaries makes it more consistent and easy to confirm payment dates. Think of it as giving you just as much consistency as the prior set up, just on a different schedule.

Managing Your Social Security Information

Making sure you’re on top of your Social Security information can help prevent delayed or missing payments, especially if you rely on the payments to come on time.

Or, if you have faced a change, like you moved or have a new phone number, not having the most current information on hand with SSA could also cause delays.

To help, consider signing up for a mySocialSecurity account online to check payment history and dates when you’ll expect to get paid. It’s also a good idea to review all of your information, like your mailing address and direct deposit information to ensure that the money is going to the right place.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Social Security December 2025: When Your Check Will Arrive

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.