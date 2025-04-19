Social Security: Can You Live Outside the US Without Losing Benefits?

Some Americans desire to retire abroad, especially when economic and political turmoil spikes in the United States. If you’ve finally reached retirement age and you’re ready to spend your golden years exploring a new country, a new culture or a new pace of life, there are a few things you should consider first financially. For instance, can you still receive your monthly Social Security benefits even if you choose to leave America?

In most cases, American retirees collecting Social Security may reside outside the U.S. and still receive their monthly benefits. This includes U.S. citizens collecting disability insurance or survivor benefits. Here are a few key takeaways if you are worried about losing Social Security benefits:

You can receive benefit payments outside the U.S. mostly without issue, but note that you cannot receive disability payments or full retirement benefits living in certain countries, including Azerbaijan, Belarus, Cuba, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, North Korea, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan or Uzbekistan.

If you are a non-U.S. citizen, the rules of earning limits, Social Security benefits, disability benefits and more depend on your home country and the amount of time you’ll be outside the U.S.

Supplemental Security Income (SSI) is typically restricted to U.S. residents as it is based on resources and not your work record.

There’s No Time Limit for Receiving Social Security Benefits Abroad

Luckily, there is no time limit on how long you can live outside the U.S. and still receive monthly Social Security payments. As long as proof of life documents are signed and returned annually, you’ll still get paid. Additionally, you’ll need to complete Social Security Form SSA-7162, which is two pages long and asks about changes to your residency and marital status, among other things. The forms may be mailed annually or biannually.

It’s important to note that you’ll still be obligated to file a U.S. tax return even if you’re collecting Social Security benefits while living abroad. Also, if you receive a foreign-based pension, your Social Security benefits could be reduced.

9 Countries Where You Can’t Collect Social Security

U.S. citizens can move to almost any country worldwide and receive Social Security payments. However, there are some exceptions. Currently, payments can’t be received by those living in the following countries:

Azerbaijan

Belarus

Cuba

Kazakhstan

Kyrgyzstan

North Korea

Tajikistan

Turkmenistan

Uzbekistan

If you spend time living in any of these nine countries, the payments you were not eligible to receive while living there will be paid to you retroactively once you move to another foreign country where Social Security payments are allowed.

However, if you spend time living in Cuba or North Korea, you aren’t eligible for any payments withheld while you live abroad.

Final Take To GO: Collecting Your Social Security Check Wherever You Retire

Though you may not be able to live absolutely anywhere and receive your benefits, for the most part, you can live abroad and still collect your Social Security check. However, if you are counting on SSI payments once you reach full retirement age, you have to reconsider where and if you want to move.

According to the Social Security Administration, nearly 760,000 Americans collect Social Security benefits while living abroad. This number has skyrocketed in the last 25 years, as in 2000 this number was estimated to be under 400,000. Depending on your eligibility, the benefits that will continue to pay even if you move overseas can include retirement, disability and survivor benefits.

Caitlyn Moorhead contributed to the reporting for this article.

