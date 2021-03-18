Social Security Basics: Full Retirement Age

Full retirement age—also called normal retirement age—is the age when Americans receive full Social Security benefits. Your full retirement age varies depending on the year you were born. Contrast this with the so-called early retirement age of 62, when people may start receiving partial Social Security benefits.

Social Security Full Retirement Age

The Social Security Administration sets a full retirement age to standardize benefit calculations and ensure fairness. Originally, Social Security’s full retirement age was set at 65 for all beneficiaries, but the Social Security Amendment of 1983 gradually raised the full retirement age to 67.

“Increasing the full retirement age preserved revenue in the system and addressed a looming shortfall” as American life spans lengthened and more people were claiming Social Security benefits for longer,” says Texarkana, Texas-based financial planner Devin Carroll.

Today, your Social Security full retirement age depends on what year you were born. For everyone born in 1960 or later, it will be standardized at age 67:

Full Retirement Age vs Early Retirement Age

While understanding your full retirement age is a key part of the puzzle, it’s different from when you may start claiming Social Security benefits. That’s your early retirement age, which is 62 regardless of what year you were born. And while all Americans may start receiving benefits when they turn 62, doing so will decrease the amount of each monthly payment.

Here’s a bit of the Social Security Administration’s official jargon, which is essential for getting a complete picture of your benefits. Full retirement age is how old you must be to receive your full primary insurance amount (PIA), or the base-rate Social Security benefit you’re eligible for given your lifetime earnings history.

How Full Retirement Age Impacts Your Social Security Benefits

When you claim Social Security benefits early—before your full retirement age—your total monthly benefit is decreased by a small percentage of your PIA for each month until your full retirement age. Conversely when you delay claiming benefits until after your full retirement age, it boosts your monthly benefit payment by a small percentage of your PIA—up to the year you turn 70.

Your Social Security benefit is reduced by around half a percent for each month between the date when you claim benefits early and your full retirement age. At the very most, you could see a reduction of up to 30% of your PIA by claiming benefits before reaching full retirement age. A PIA of $2,000, for example, could be cut to $1,400 if you take your benefit as soon as you are eligible, rather than waiting for full retirement age.

On the other hand, delaying Social Security benefits until after your full retirement age could garner you a larger monthly benefit.

“For every month after full retirement age, you add two-thirds of 1% per month up until you attain age 70,” says Carroll. This means an increase of up to 8% per year that you delay taking benefits between full retirement age and age 70. For a beneficiary with a full retirement age of 66 and 6 months, a PIA of $2,000 could be increased to $2,600 by waiting to take benefits until age 70.

Just keep in mind that other types of Social Security retirement benefits, like survivor and disability benefits, have different cutoff ages. Social Security survivor benefits, which provide a monthly payment to the surviving spouse based on their deceased partner’s work history, can start at 60, or 50 if the survivor themselves is disabled.

Social Security’s full retirement age also matters in these cases, because if you live to claim Social Security, any benefit reductions or gains you lock in will impact the amount survivors receive on your passing.

Social Security disability benefits do not have any specific retirement age, since disability can strike at any age.

Should You Take Social Security at Full Retirement Age?

There are tons of factors to consider in deciding when to start your Social Security benefits.

For people with serious health problems, it might make sense to start benefits early. Someone who was disabled before full retirement age and can no longer work might consider forgoing a higher monthly benefit to start collecting monthly Social Security benefits immediately. Meanwhile, maximizing Social Security benefits is a strategy that’s most relevant for people who expect to live longer than average.

Consider a hypothetical beneficiary who lives to 79, which is the average American life expectancy:

If they started collecting Social Security at age 62, with a $1,400 monthly payment, they would receive a lifetime total of $285,600 in benefits.

If they waited until their full retirement age, they’d receive a $2,000 monthly benefit, for a lifetime total of $300,000.

If they waited as long as possible to claim benefits—to age 70—they would get a monthly benefit of $2,600, or a lifetime total of $280,000.

For this hypothetical American, no matter when they choose to start receiving Social Security benefits, the differences in lifetime total benefits isn’t very large. Deciding when to start Social Security isn’t always as simple as aiming to maximize your monthly payment.

To help you figure out the right solution for your personal financial and health situation, consider meeting with a financial advisor to run the numbers and determine if starting Social Security benefits at full retirement age is right for you. And remember to factor in your loved ones in this decision as your choice may ultimately affect them.

“If your spouse is the lower earner and will eventually receive your Social Security benefit [as a survivor benefit], keep in mind that your filing decision (early vs. later) will impact the amount of monthly benefits they will receive after you are gone,” says Carroll.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What Is My Full Retirement Age?

Full retirement age for future beneficiaries will fall between the ages of 66 and 67. This is the age at which you can expect a full, unreduced benefit from Social Security. If you delay filing for benefits until after your full retirement age, you can expect a benefits increase of up to 8% per year until you reach age 70.

Can I Work After Full Retirement Age?

Beneficiaries are free to continue working while taking their Social Security benefits, no matter what age they start taking those benefits. However, working and taking Social Security benefits before reaching full retirement age may affect your benefits.

If you start taking Social Security early but keep working, you’re subject to what’s called an earnings test. For every $2 you earn over $18,960, you will see $1 withheld in Social Security benefits. And in the year you reach full retirement age, this limit changes to $1 in benefits for every $3 you earn above $50,520 up to the month of your birthday.

Once you reach full retirement age, though, you can keep every dollar of your Social Security benefits, no matter how much income you bring in. Your future benefits will also be adjusted to include the money that the earnings test previously factored out.

How Does Working After Full Retirement Age Affect My Benefits?

Continuing to work past your full retirement age, whether or not you take benefits, can potentially increase your future benefits. That’s because the Social Security administration calculates your primary insurance amount (PIA) based upon your 35 highest-earning years and uses zeros for the calculation if you have worked fewer than 35 years.

Working longer replaces each of those zeroes, or even lower earning years if you have no zeros, which boosts your PIA. It’s also important to note that lower-earning years after retirement will not affect your benefits since Social Security uses whichever 35 years are your highest earning.

Will Full Retirement Age Change Again?

Though the last legislative change to full retirement age was in 1983, Carroll warns that a future increase in full retirement age is a likely component of a comprehensive Social Security reform package. The culprit for this likely change is our increasing longevity.

More people are living long enough to claim Social Security than in the past, and they’re then spending more years receiving benefits. This makes the program significantly more expensive today than when it was founded, Carroll says. To keep Social Security solvent and provide the same level of benefits, the bar to receive Social Security either needs to rise, taxes have to increase or both.

