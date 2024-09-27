Social Security: 3 Surprising Things That Could Disqualify You From Collecting Benefits

Roughly 90% of Americans age 65 and older will receive a Social Security check in 2024, according to the Social Security Administration. However, these checks are not a given, and not everyone will qualify for benefits.

In general, you'll need to be at least 62 years old to receive retirement benefits. If you owe back taxes or haven't paid Social Security taxes, your benefits could be garnished or you may not qualify at all. This includes some government employees who don't pay into the Social Security system through payroll taxes.

There are also some sneakier factors, though, that could prevent you from collecting Social Security. As you head into retirement, keep an eye on these three situations that could throw a wrench in your plans.

1. Working fewer than 10 years

Even if you've worked a job that requires you to pay Social Security taxes, you'll need at least 40 credits worth of work to qualify for retirement benefits.

One credit amounts to $1,730 in income in 2024, and you can collect a maximum of four credits per year. Most workers, then, will accumulate 40 credits in 10 years.

These years don't need to be consecutive, either. If you take a few years off mid-career and then continue working later, you can still receive Social Security as long as your total work history adds up to at least 10 years. But with fewer than 40 total credits, you won't qualify for retirement benefits.

2. Retiring in certain countries

In general, you can still receive Social Security even if you retire abroad -- assuming you've met the eligibility requirements for collecting benefits. Depending on where you move, though, you may not be able to bring your benefits with you.

If you relocate to Azerbaijan, Belarus, Cuba, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, North Korea, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, or Uzbekistan, you can't continue receiving Social Security. However, most of these countries (besides Cuba and North Korea) offer exceptions that could allow you to receive benefits in some circumstances.

For those who are receiving Social Security outside of retirement benefits (such as survivors benefits), you can continue receiving checks only if you are a citizen in the countries of Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, South Korea, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Slovak Republic, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, or Uruguay.

There are also some country-specific requirements you may need to meet, so if you're planning on retiring abroad, it's best to check with your local Social Security office to see whether you can continue receiving benefits.

3. Getting divorced (or remarried)

Even if you don't qualify for retirement benefits based on your own work history, you could still receive spousal or divorce benefits based on your partner's record. However, in some cases, getting married or divorced could potentially disqualify you.

To receive spousal benefits, you must currently be married. With divorce benefits, you cannot be married, and your previous marriage must have lasted for at least 10 years. This can potentially lead to some tricky situations that may affect your eligibility.

For example, say you're currently married to your spouse of eight years, and you're collecting spousal benefits based on their record. If you divorce, you will no longer qualify for spousal benefits. However, because you've been married for less than 10 years, you also won't receive divorce benefits.

Also, to receive either spousal or divorce benefits, your partner must qualify for retirement or disability Social Security. Say, for example, you're currently not married and are receiving divorce benefits. If you remarry and your new spouse isn't entitled to Social Security, you'll lose your divorce benefits but also won't qualify for spousal benefits.

Millions of older adults rely on Social Security to make ends meet, so it pays to double-check your eligibility. By understanding what it takes to qualify for benefits, you can head into retirement as prepared as possible.

