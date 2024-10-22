SOBRsafe launches fully-integrated enterprise software solution

SOBRsafe announced the launch of its fully-integrated enterprise software solution for point-of-care screening and continuous monitoring. This new platform is expected to transform how health providers monitor and manage alcohol compliance, delivering unprecedented real-time visibility across multiple users and locations in one dynamic dashboard. The current methods for monitoring alcohol use are outdated and inefficient. They rely on invasive, unhygienic, physical testing and printed reports which can delay interventions and negatively impact patient care. SOBRsafe’s transdermal alcohol detection devices, combined with the integrated enterprise software platform, offers a comprehensive solution. The advanced touch-based technology detects alcohol emitted through the skin, eliminating the need for breath, blood, or urine samples. Information is instantly reported and accessible via computer or mobile device, allowing providers to monitor hundreds of patients across various locations through a streamlined digital dashboard. This setup ensures immediate visibility into any detected alcohol use, enabling timely interventions and support. SOBRsafe’s software offers real-time insights into alcohol use throughout the treatment journey, creating the first definitive electronic alcohol record across the continuum of care. The new software integrates device data into an intuitive desktop interface with user-friendly navigation, allowing health providers to aggregate all activities onto a single screen. This significantly enhances responsiveness and reduces recidivism, providing hope for improved patient outcomes. Moving beyond localized management, this software empowers providers to take holistic views of their organization. Moreover, the software features robust lookback capabilities that demonstrate historical performance and activity, a crucial ability for individuals needing to show compliance with third parties.

