Sobi Q3 Adj. EBITA Rises

October 20, 2025 — 04:22 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB reported a third quarter loss of 2.89 billion Swedish kronor compared to profit of 1.46 billion kronor, prior year. Loss per share was 8.32 kronor compared to profit of 4.22 kronor. Adjusted EBITA was 3.67 billion kronor, up 24%. Adjusted EPS was 6.05 kronor compared to 4.31 kronor. Total revenue increased 13 percent, 21 percent at constant exchange rates, to 7.78 billion kronor. Revenue from the strategic portfolio grew by 39 percent at CER to 5.00 billion kronor.

For 2025, the company now expects revenue to grow at low double-digit percentage at CER, revised from prior guidance of high-single-digit. Adjusted EBITA margin is anticipated to be at mid-to-high 30s percentage of revenue, updated from prior outlook of mid-30s.

