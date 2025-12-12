Sobi Announces CHMP's Positive Opinion For Aspaveli

(RTTNews) - Sobi (SOBI.ST) announced that the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use of the European Medicines Agency has adopted a positive opinion recommending the marketing authorisation of Aspaveli or pegcetacoplan for the treatment of adult and adolescent patients with C3 glomerulopathy or primary immune-complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis. The CHMP recommendation is based on positive results from the Phase 3 VALIANT study.

The company said the approval decision by European Commission is expected in the first quarter of 2026. Sobi and its partner Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. have global co-development rights for systemic pegcetacoplan.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.