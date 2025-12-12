BioTech
APLS

Sobi Announces CHMP's Positive Opinion For Aspaveli

December 12, 2025 — 08:30 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Sobi (SOBI.ST) announced that the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use of the European Medicines Agency has adopted a positive opinion recommending the marketing authorisation of Aspaveli or pegcetacoplan for the treatment of adult and adolescent patients with C3 glomerulopathy or primary immune-complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis. The CHMP recommendation is based on positive results from the Phase 3 VALIANT study.

The company said the approval decision by European Commission is expected in the first quarter of 2026. Sobi and its partner Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. have global co-development rights for systemic pegcetacoplan.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

BioTech
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

APLS
BIOVF
SWOBY

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.