$SOAR stock is up 23% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$SOAR stock has now risen 23% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $3,633,358 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $SOAR (you can track the company live on Quiver's $SOAR stock page):
$SOAR Insider Trading Activity
$SOAR insiders have traded $SOAR stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SOAR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- NICHOLAS JAMES COOPER has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 26,186 shares for an estimated $33,551.
$SOAR Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 0 institutional investors add shares of $SOAR stock to their portfolio, and 23 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- VANGUARD GROUP INC removed 355,929 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $615,757
- GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 105,157 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $181,921
- VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC removed 88,020 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $152,274
- BLACKSTONE INC. removed 83,019 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $143,622
- UBS GROUP AG removed 79,363 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $137,297
- CALTON & ASSOCIATES, INC. removed 72,874 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $126,072
- COMMONWEALTH EQUITY SERVICES, LLC removed 35,283 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $61,039
