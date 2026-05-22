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So-Young Posts Wider Loss In Q1; Total Revenues Up 45.6%

May 22, 2026 — 05:33 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - So-Young International (SY) reported a first quarter net loss attributable to So-Young of RMB 49.2 million compared with a net loss of RMB 33.1 million, a year ago. Loss per ADS was RMB 0.48 compared with a loss per ADS of RMB 0.32. Non-GAAP net loss attributable to So-Young was RMB 46.6 million, compared with a loss of RMB 31.5 million.

Total revenues were RMB 432.8 million, an increase of 45.6% from RMB 297.3 million in the same period of 2025. The company said the increase was primarily due to business expansion of the branded aesthetic centers. The aesthetic treatment services revenues were RMB 282.4 million compared with RMB 98.8 million.

For the second quarter, So-Young expects aesthetic treatment services revenues to be between RMB 307.0 million and RMB 317.0 million, representing an 112.6% to 119.5% increase from the same period in 2025.

In pre-market trading on NasdaqCM, So-Young shares are down 12.73 percent to $2.33.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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