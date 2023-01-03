So-Young Increases Aggregate Value Of Share Repurchase Program

(RTTNews) - So-Young International Inc. (SY) announced its board has authorized an adjustment to the previously adopted Share Repurchase Program, increasing the aggregate value of shares that the company is authorized to repurchase under the program from $15 million to $25 million. The program is effective for a 12-month period beginning from November 18, 2022. The company plans to fund the repurchases out of its cash balance.

So-Young is a social community in China for consumers, professionals and service providers in the medical aesthetics industry.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.