SO Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Southern Company (Symbol: SO) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $67.84, changing hands as low as $67.51 per share. Southern Company shares are currently trading off about 1.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SO's low point in its 52 week range is $60.115 per share, with $77.24 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $67.38. The SO DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

